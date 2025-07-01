Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) ends up in hospital, just as fiancé Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) is facing his own crisis.

Meanwhile, Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) finds another option for her baby dream.

Lewis Barton (Bradley Riches) helps out stressed café owner Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler), while Kim Tate (Claire King) makes an announcement.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for 7th July - 11th July 2025.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Doctor Crowley has a sinister plan for Joe Tate

Joe with Shaun in Emmerdale. ITV

Joe is scared when an envelope is left in the kitchen, demanding £100,000 from him.

Joe shows Sam Dingle (James Hooton), who has no idea who could have left it there.

Soon, Joe suspects henchman Shaun (James Boyland), and sacks him - only for Shaun to turn on him.

Joe is knocked out. ITV

Sam arrives with a shotgun to save Joe from Shaun.

After confiding in Sam again, Joe decides to get away, telling Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) he's going on a last-minute business trip.

James Hillier as a menacing Dr Crowley in Emmerdale. ITV

But then Joe is knocked out by Shaun with a shovel, and wakes up woozy and disorientated in a makeshift hospital.

A menacing Crowley looms over Joe, but what does he want?

2. Robert Sugden makes a threat to Ross Barton

Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) in Emmerdale. ITV/Mark Bruce

Robert leaves Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) delighted with some news about grandmother Annie's (Sheila Mercier) field, but soon avoids discussing his plans for the land.

Then Ross confronts Robert about the missing weed.

In response, Robert threatens to cancel the land deal with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb).

This forces Ross to back down - for now, anyway.

What is Robert up to, and will Ross be able to gain the upper hand?

3. Gabby Thomas's hospital emergency amid Vinny Dingle's marriage doubts

Sarah takes herself and Gabby to hospital. ITV

Vinny has to take Gabby's car to the garage, where Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah) asks him more questions about his sexuality.

But when Gabby is passing while on the phone to Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and there's a glitch on the call, Laurel is able to hear Vinny's private conversation with Kammy.

Vinny talking to Kammy in Emmerdale. ITV

Meanwhile, Gabby is thrilled that her crash diet seems to be working, but she's hungry and irritable as she finds her car is still not working properly.

Vinny worries what Laurel knows when she asks for a private word, and she encourages him not to marry Gabby if he's unsure about the relationship.

As for Gabby, she refuses to eat before the engagement party and opts for strong coffee instead.

Sarah offers to take Gabby and the car for a diagnostic drive to work out the problem.

Vinny visits Gabby. ITV

Gabby faints at the wheel, forcing a fragile Sarah, still recovering from her hysterectomy, to stop the vehicle and get Gabby to hospital.

At A&E, Vinny panics over Gabby, who is given the all-clear and scolded for her diet.

A relieved Vinny buries his doubts and showers Gabby with love, but how long can he ignore his newfound fears?

4. Sarah Sugden's surrogacy decision

Charity and Cain support Sarah. ITV

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) worries for Sarah as she brings her back to the village, which reminds her of what her operation has cost her.

Sarah offers to help 'Grumpy' Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) with Nate Robinson's (Jurell Carter) memorial, and she puts on a brave face for him.

But when his back turns, Sarah's façade crumbles, and Charity worries when she refuses to rest.

Sarah wants to keep busy and returns to work at the garage, but when she takes Gabby to hospital, Sarah collapses in pain and Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) rushes to her aid.

Sarah discusses her plans. ITV

As Cain visits Sarah, she emotionally explains that the accident made her realise how badly she wants her own family.

Cain is heartbroken for her, and Charity is shocked when she hears him suggesting Sarah could try surrogacy.

Charity is frustrated at Cain for raising Sarah's hopes, but Cain is determined to help Sarah no matter what it takes.

Will Sarah fulfil her baby dream?

5. Lewis Barton comes to Nicola King's rescue

Lewis works for Nicola. ITV

Nicola struggles to cope on her own in the busy café, and Lewis offers his services.

It's not long before Nicola is hugely impressed, as Lewis becomes a hit with the customers.

Has Lewis bagged himself a job?

6. Kim Tate reveals her new relationship to Dawn Fletcher

Claire King as Kim Tate in Emmerdale. ITV

Kim braces herself to tell Dawn that she's embarked on her first relationship since late husband Will Taylor's (Dean Andrews) death.

How will Dawn react, and who is Kim's new beau?

Is Kim's new romance built to last?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

