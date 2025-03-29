Joe was eventually given Caleb's kidney and Caleb pulled through, with his hired attacker, Shaun (James Boyland), promptly arrested.

This left Joe and Doctor Crowley (James Hillier) in a panic that the whole story would unravel.

As the ITV soap continues, Caleb wakes up in hospital to find that wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly) has spent the night by his side.

The police haven't yet charged the man they arrested for stabbing him, as they don't have enough evidence on him; but Caleb vows to ensure he is locked up for his crime.

Joe Tate in Emmerdale. ITV

Caleb's half-brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) offers to look into the attack himself.

Meanwhile, Ross Barton (Michael Parr) grows suspicious over the coincidence that Joe was there to come to Caleb's aid.

Returning home, Caleb is determined never to take his family for granted, and he and Cain have a beer together, deciding to move on after Cain's fling with Ruby.

As Cain and Caleb talk, they admit that, should anything ever happen to either of them, they'd take care of each other's families.

But while the brothers' relationship is back on track, what will become of Ross's suspicions over Joe?

With Joe having been urged to leave the village after his transplant, will he do so, or might he return to win over married lover Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley), therefore putting his scheme at risk?

With Cain keen to help Caleb, could the pair team up to find Shaun?

If the police can't hold him, what's to stop Shaun spilling the truth behind why he stabbed Caleb?

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 31st March 2025.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.