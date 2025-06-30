The official synopsis for Y: Marshals states that Kayce and his teammates "must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defence in the region".

Speaking to TooFab, Grimes confirmed: “You will see some familiar faces. I’m excited to do it. It’s going to be year eight for me, playing the same character, which is... who would have thought that I would ever play a character for eight years?

"But, he’s really close to my heart. He feels like a family member, and it would be weird to fully let him go anyway, so I’m glad we get to reconnect.”

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Yellowstone. Paramount

Grimes's comments follow on from his recent interview with People in which he said similar. He told the publication: "It will be weird. There's going to be some familiar faces, but there's going to be a lot of new faces too, so we'll see how that all feels."

Also speaking about the end of the original Yellowstone series, Grimes admitted that "nobody wanted it to be over". He added: "I don't think the fans wanted it to be over. A lot of us actors kind of didn't want it to be over, and the studio and network certainly didn't want it to be over."

Read more:

Spencer Hudnut – known for his work on another CBS show, SEAL Team – will serve as showrunner for Y: Marshals, while Yellowstone supremo Taylor Sheridan is listed as an executive producer alongside David C Glasser.

As of now, there's definitely not a lack of Yellowstone's extended universe coming to screens with multiple series having already been released or coming in the near future.

Not only has there been 1883 and 1923, there's also the upcoming The Madison which boasts Hollywood icon Michelle Pfeiffer in the lead role.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount+. Get a seven day free Paramount+ trial at Amazon Prime Video.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.