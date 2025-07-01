Walker – who is set to star in Mark Gatiss's Bookish and stars in Bridgerton as Portia, Dowager Baroness Featherington – teased more about the change in tone in a recent interview with Collider.

She said: “I think this season will be — which we’ve just finished doing — I think it’s a very different tone. Sort of upstairs-downstairs, so you get to know some of the other, you know, the servants, the people who are standing at the door, witnessing it all. You get to hear their stories a bit more.”

Production on the fourth season of Bridgerton has now wrapped, with many fans continuing to wait patiently for new episodes and to see how the show puts their own spin on Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek's love story.

Certain plot format details were revealed earlier this year at Netflix's Season of Love event this past February. Teasing that element of season 4, Yerin Ha said: "I think that because of that whole upstairs-downstairs influence this season, I do think it's going to bring a new, fresh energy and vibe to the show."

Luke Thompson also said: "It's wonderful to have characters that have been in the show for a long time, characters like Mrs Wilson or John the footman. Like to suddenly get to see a bit more of them, that shift.

"Also, with Hyacinth and Gregory, just to really see them going their way forwards into the middle. It's really exciting."

Also talking about that storytelling element to come, showrunner Jess Brownell revealed: "It's the most exciting part of this, like Luke said, is we have these fantastic actors who have had smaller roles over the years. Mrs Wilson, footman John, Sophie Lamont who plays Celia and Lorraine Ashbourne who plays Mrs Varley in Featherington house.

"We're getting a chance to go downstairs, meet new characters, see new sets and you really learn a lot about the upstairs characters from their downstairs characters. It's a good storytelling device for us, for sure."

The season 4 focus is well and truly on Benedict, who we've previously seen somewhat coast through life without a worry but is now set to fall in love with Sophie Beckett (changed to Baek for the series).

"Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down – until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball," the streamer has teased.

Based on the third Bridgerton novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, most of the beloved cast is set to return as well as plenty of new faces for the fourth season including Katie Leung (Harry Potter) as Lady Araminta Gun, as well as Michelle Mao (Goosebumps) as Rosamund Li and Isabella Wei (The Crow) as Posy Li.

Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

