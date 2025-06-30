The fourth season was originally released in the US in October 2024, with the final episode airing in May 2025. So, at least fans of the US season haven't had to wait too long for new episodes.

While the American remake originally had a few doubters, the series has continued to go down a storm with viewers, who have enjoyed the similar premise of married New Yorkers who have inherited Woodstone Manor to find it's actually inhabited by ghosts.

Rose McIver as Samantha in Ghosts US season 4. Bertrand Calmeau/CBS via Getty Images

The synopsis for the season 4 premiere episode reads: "While Sam and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience for the first time since she was lost in the dirt."

There's also good news for those who enjoy the US spin-off, with season 5 having already been confirmed and set to be released across the pond for the 2026-2027 television season on CBS.

According to CBS, Ghosts US delivers nearly 11 million multiplatform viewers, with streaming having increased by nine per cent year over year. So, it's safe to say that it won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Read more:

As for the UK version, which drew to a close in 2023, there continue to be rumours swirling about its future and possible return as a feature film.

More recently, RadioTimes.com quizzed series star Jim Howick on the possibility of Ghosts coming to the big screen, with Howick explaining: "If there was a film happening, then that would certainly be the case. We would have to consider different levels of production value and everything else.

"That would be obvious. That's what happened even with The Simpsons and all the [other] film versions of sitcoms. But yeah, we'd have to come up with a story first!"

He went on: "We miss Ghosts massively. The thing about Ghosts is that we filmed it between January and March, because it was the time of the year where we could get the house before it had to be restored [for] all the events that they have there.

"But what strikes me now, when we're not doing it anymore, was that it was such a lovely time to film because it was such a bleak time of the year. And to be spending that time with your friends and having the most fun was an absolute boon."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ghosts US season 4 is coming to BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 2nd July, with seasons 1-3 already available to stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.