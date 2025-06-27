Netflix is currently the only place fans can watch the series in the UK, beyond purchasing the DVDs, and it is not currently clear whether it will be added to any other platforms after it has left this one.

The series follows a group of talent agents working at the ASK agency, and delves into their relationships with their clients. These clients are made up of actors playing themselves, with a host of French stars appearing across the episodes.

There were also a few non-French actors who made appearances, including Sigourney Weaver, who popped up in the final season.

Call My Agent! season 4. Netflix

If you haven't seen the series but the plot sounds familiar, that may be because the series was given a British remake called Ten Percent in 2022, which starred Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

Read more:

That show only ran for one season on Prime Video and received mixed reviews from critics, with some stating that it too closely followed the beloved French original.

It was written by Twenty Twelve and W1A creator John Morton, who is now returning to the world of those shows for follow-up series Twenty Twenty Six, once again starring Hugh Bonneville and this time focusing on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The cast for Twenty Twenty Six will also include Nick Blood (Slow Horses), Chelsey Crisp (Fresh Off the Boat), Paulo Costanzo (Designated Survivor), Stephen Kunken (The Handmaid’s Tale), Jimena Larraguivel (Patience), Alexis Michalik (A Love Story) and Belinda Stewart-Wilson (The Inbetweeners).

Call My Agent! is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.