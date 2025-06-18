Coogan and Brydon first banded together for The Trip back in 2010 for the series, which originally aired on BBC Two.

After the success of the partially improvised series, the pair helmed three films (The Trip to Greece, The Trip to Spain and The Trip to Italy) and now, they'll be bringing us another TV series to get excited about.

The Trip.

As per the synopsis of The Trip to the Northern Lights: "Rob, 60, and Steve — still very much 59 — set off to explore northern Europe’s wildest reaches — from sculptural Swedish hotels to remote Norwegian fishing huts — delivering their trademark blend of wit, rivalry and playful introspection.

"Along the way, they reflect on ageing, ambition, family and fame — mostly through the lens they know best: themselves — from podcasting spats and BAFTA one-upmanship to debates on Bond, Bergman and whether they’ll ever retire. Equal parts sitcom, travelogue and midlife reckoning, The Trip to the Northern Lights is Coogan and Brydon at their bickering, brilliant best."

On the announcement of the series, Coogan said: “I'm delighted that Michael Winterbottom has managed to persuade me at the age of 59 to join Rob, aged 60, to squeeze the last few drops of comedy from a bottle that we both thought was pretty much empty.”

Brydon also said: “I'm so pleased to be heading out on a Trip once again, this time to beautiful Scandinavia and how lovely to do it while Steve Coogan, Michael Winterbottom and I still have most of our faculties.”

Of course, both actors have had continued success away from The Trip franchise, with Brydon most recently being seen in the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, while Coogan has had quite the past year of roles, appearing in Joker: Folie à Deux, The Penguin Lessons and Brian and Maggie.

The Trip to the Northern Lights will be directed by Michael Winterbottom, who has helmed all the previous iterations of The Trip. The new series will also be produced by Revolution Films, Baby Cow Productions and Small Man in association with Sky Studios.

Meghan Lyvers, executive director of original scripted at Sky UK and Ireland, said: “We’re excited to continue this iconic series with Steve, Rob and Michael. Their singular blend of comedy, character and cultural commentary feels as fresh as ever. The Trip to the Northern Lights promises to be a smart, surprising and brilliantly funny new chapter.”

While we don't yet have a release date for the series, we know that filming is set to kick off for it later this year.

The Trip to the Northern Lights will be available on Sky and NOW in the UK and Ireland.

