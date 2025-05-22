What began as a nuisance blossomed into an unconventional family over five heartwarming seasons, which concluded with Alison and husband Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) moving on to the next stage in their lives.

There's certainly no shortage of classic Ghosts episodes across the run, but Ritchie told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that her favourite remains one of the earliest chapters – and the first that the cast and crew ever shot.

"We filmed episode 4 first in season 1, where they're filming a drama at Button House," she recalled, referencing Free Pass, in which Alison and Mike desperately try to raise renovation funds by allowing a TV company full access to their dilapidated home.

"We had fake First ADs [assistant directors] and real First ADs and fake cameras and real cameras," continued Ritchie, on the challenge of filming a show-within-a-show.

"It's so meta and has such great jokes about Thomas [played by Mathew Baynton] ruining a shot and Mary [Katy Wix] not understanding how the people got into the screen."

Ritchie also fondly remembers early hints about The Captain's sexuality – a running plot thread finally paid off in season 5 – which began to be sewed in Free Pass as Ben Willbond's character developed a fascination with a male member of the crew.

She added: "I think it's a great episode, but it was [also] a great introduction to the tone of the show and what we were doing. I felt like we were onto such a good thing as soon as we did that. I was like, 'Yeah, this is going to be awesome'."

After five years on Ghosts, Ritchie has moved into more dramatic roles as of late, including the icy Kate Galvin on Netflix thriller You and DS Ashleigh Francis in ITV's brand new Code of Silence, starring Rose Ayling-Ellis.

