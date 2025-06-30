Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today?
All the latest details about which famous faces are sat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in 2025.
Wimbledon attracts all the big names from across showbiz, sport and royalty – and 2025 is sure to be no different.
From Cliff Richard to David Beckham, Queen Elizabeth II to Tom Cruise, some of the most recognisable faces on the planet have assumed position in the outdoor box for the best of the action.
Various guests are welcomed to the Royal Box through charitable causes, some represent institutions such as the NHS, and others have played – and triumphed – on Centre Court itself in years gone by.
Expect a fresh stable of high-profile stars to flock to the Championships in 2025 – who will you spot?
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about who is sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today.
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?
Monday 30th June – Day 1
'Royal Box Watch' has started with a bang, with a touch of royalty and Sir David Beckham in the house for the opening day.
Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York, were among the esteemed guests as Carlos Alcaraz opened proceedings against Fabio Fognini.
Beckham wasn't the only football icon – or Sir – in the box, as he was joined by former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate.
Eddie Redmayne was also spotted, while couple Stuart Broad and Mollie King were also seen soaking up the plush surroundings.
