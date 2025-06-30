Taking place five years after the events of the main My Hero Academia series, Vigilantes follows Koichi Haimawari and Kazuho Haneyama, who are recruited by vigilante Knuckleduster.

Read on for everything we know so far about the upcoming season 2.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will come to Crunchyroll in 2026.

We don't have a specific release month yet but, if the series is turned around quickly, we could be looking at a summer release, with season 2 airing a year after season 1.

That's not confirmed yet, though - we'll update this page with any further announcements as and when they come.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Crunchyroll

How many episodes will My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 consist of?

We'd expect season 2 to consist of 13 episodes, just like season 1.

Is there a trailer for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2?

There's no full-length trailer just yet, but a season 2 announcement teaser was released.

You can watch it below:

What's the plot of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

The Crunchyroll synopsis reads: "Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream.

"Although 80 per cent of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people.

"Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!"

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 1 is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

