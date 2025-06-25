Now, we've got our first look at the fast-paced series, which is set to throw us right onto the frontline of medical trauma.

The newly released trailer, which can be viewed exclusively on RadioTimes.com above, starts off on a fittingly anxiety-inducing note with a montage of clips showing some of the scenes, paramedics and trauma call handlers involved.

Focusing on Royal London, King's College, St George's and St Mary's, we hear how the central response centre deals with around 6,000 calls per day, and from those calls, they have to identify the most critically injured patients.

Then, we get some insight into some of the human stories to come, faced with patients, their families and their personal stories that are set to unfold in the series.

One doctor says: "It's like team sport. But the difference is, we've always got to win." Watch it for yourself above.

The series was initially announced last year, with it being revealed that Critical does differ from 24 Hours in A&E in many ways, but mainly in the way that the two shows are shot.

Instead of using fixed-rig camera filming techniques, Critical makes use of portable single cameras and bodycams.

Critical is being produced by The Garden, which is also known for Squid Game: The Challenge, 24 Hours in Police Custody and Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers.

In an interview with Deadline in January last year, The Garden CEO John Hay talked about expanding the company's horizons, saying: "We are evolving from being a company best known for domestic fixed rig shows to being a company that still has fixed rig at its heart but is taking something we’ve learned from that and applying it across a wider range of genres."

Critical is coming to Netflix from 23rd July.

