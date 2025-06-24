UK and Ireland subscribers to the platform will be able to stream the movie to their hearts' content from 12th July, meaning it's just under a month until viewers can tune into what many dubbed as a cinematic masterpiece.

Starring Cillian Murphy, the film also boasted the likes of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett and Robert Downey Jr.

Also marking the first-time-usage of IMAX black and white film photography, Nolan's direction on the film was praised, as well as the standout performance from Murphy.

Becoming the third-highest grossing film of 2023, Oppenheimer went on to become Nolan's most Oscar-nominated film; no small feat for the director who is known for helming the likes of Inception, Interstellar, Memento and Dunkirk.

Oppenheimer. Universal Pictures

Our own RadioTimes.com five-star review at the time wrote of the film: "Anchoring everything is Murphy’s stunning, award-worthy performance.

"Although sphinx-like in demeanour, the Peaky Blinders star still manages to convey (via those piercing blue eyes and gaunt, chiselled expression) the haunted internal struggle of a man who would describe himself as 'the destroyer of worlds'.

"The Oppenheimer story has been dramatised before, notably in 1980 with the BBC’s BAFTA-winning TV series starring Sam Waterston, as well as 1989 movie Shadow Makers starring Paul Newman as Groves and Dwight Schultz as the physicist.

"But despite their merits, the combination of Nolan’s cinematic ambition, committed cast and mesmerising music by Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, The Mandalorian) is hard to resist."

Read more:

Of course, Murphy very much stole the show with his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer, with the actor set to star in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, as well as Steve.

The latter Netflix film will be coming to screens later this year and has just confirmed further casting, as well as treating fans to a sneak peek of Murphy in the lead role as a headmaster in a last-chance reform school.

Murphy is set to be joined by Jay Lycurgo (I May Destroy You), Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show), Simbi Ajikawo (Top Boy) – also known by her stage name of Little Simz – and Emily Watson (Breaking the Waves), as well as plenty others.

Oppenheimer will be available to stream on Netflix from 12th July.

