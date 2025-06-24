The first look at the film (which can also be seen above as well as below) shows Murphy holding a tennis ball and crossing his arms, leaning against a chalkboard while staring blankly ahead.

The movie follows headteacher Steve and his students in a "pivotal day in the life" at a "last-chance reform school amidst a world that has forsaken them".

The synopsis continues: "As Steve fights to protect the school’s integrity and impending closure, we witness him grappling with his own mental health. In parallel to Steve’s struggles, we meet Shy (Jay Lycurgo), a troubled teen caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence."

Along with a first look and release date, further casting for Steve has now been confirmed. Joining Academy Award-winning Murphy are Jay Lycurgo (I May Destroy You), Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show), Simbi Ajikawo (Top Boy) – also known by her stage name of Little Simz – and Emily Watson (Breaking the Waves) are revealed as supporting cast members.

Read more:

Steve marks a recent reunion of sorts for Murphy and Watson, who starred alongside each other in the critically acclaimed 2024 film, Small Things Like These.

Further cast members include a litany of familiar faces including Douggie McMeekin (The Decameron), Youssef Kerkour (Significant Other), Luke Ayres (Passenger), Joshua J Parker (Doctor Who), Araloyin Oshunremi (Top Boy) and Tut Nyuot (The Witcher: Blood Origin).

Tom Moya (The Killing Kind) also joins the cast alongside newcomers Ahmed Ismail and Joshua Barry, Archie Fisher (Boarders), Ben Lloyd-Hughes (Sanditon), Priyanga Burford (Steeltown Murders), George Fouracres (The Franchise), Marcus Garvey (Fool Me Once), Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis (Shardlake) and Roger Allam (Endeavour).

The original book Shy is named after its protagonist and takes place during 1995 across a few hours, focusing on a 16-year-old at a boarding school for troubled boys.

Murphy is no stranger to a variety of challenging roles, having won various awards throughout his career and starring in major films including The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Peaky Blinders and more recently, in Oppenheimer and Small Things Like These.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Steve will be coming to cinemas this September and will be released on Netflix on 3rd October.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.