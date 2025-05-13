Small Things Like These which is based on a Claire Keegan 2021 novel of the same name, is now available on Prime Video, for any subscribers to watch.

Alongside Murphy, the film also stars Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, Clare Dunne, Helen Behan and Emily Watson, and was helmed by Belgian director Tim Mielants.

Murphy plays Bill Furlong in the film, with the synopsis saying of his character: "While working as a coal merchant to support his family, he discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent - and uncovers truths of his own - forcing him to confront his past and the complicit silence of a small Irish town controlled by the Catholic Church."

Speaking with RadioTimes.com exclusively last year, Murphy said that he had heard Keegan speaking about the character of Bill on a podcast, and that she didn't see the character as a hero.

Murphy explained: "She sees him as somebody who's kind of... who's unravelling. Who's going through some deep, deep, emotional reckoning, and he happens upon this girl, and that sort of precipitates this act and this gesture and this… but it's kind of this whole other engine that's going on, which is primarily, I think, about grief and loss."

He continued: "And a lot of it is about his love for his daughters and his wife and so it's very, very complex. It isn't all just about the church, even though that's the thing that colours everything and informs everything in that town.

"We shot in New Ross [and] when you go there, there's just, like, steeples everywhere. It feels like a garrison town. It's just steeped in it there."

Small Things Like These is now available to stream on Prime Video.

