So, what lies ahead for each of the cast's characters? Chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press, Josh Tedeku teased: “It’s a rough journey for Jaheim, it was fun to kind of dive into the psychology of it and how all of this can take a toll on a young boy’s mental health.

"I think the storyline is cool, I think it just adds another layer that the audience will probably like to see and a layer of vulnerability that may not be seen in a lot of Black young boy characters on TV and screen.”

Wunmi Mosaku joins the cast as Josh's mum Grace, so we can anticipate some further exploration of Josh's personal family story.

Josh Tedeku as Jaheim, Aruna Jalloh as Femi, Myles Kamwendo as Omar, Jodie Campbell as Leah and Sekou Diaby as Toby in Boarders. BBC / Studio Lambert / Jonathan Birch

In terms of Omar, Myles Kamwendo said: “I think with Omar, we really get into the world of The Raisonettes. We delve into that world and the mystery behind it, as well as his journey to love, if you like. How he deals and manages with relationships too.”

Jodie Campbell, who plays Leah, also revealed: "Leah’s journey last season was more exploring how she has an effect on the school as an institution. But I feel like this time round, it’s like how is her being here for the second time affecting her?

"Obviously, you saw how she’s smart, how she’s just as driven but I think, especially in that first episode, when her and the boarders are put in this situation, you see how that whole thing – how she struggles to maintain her academic life and her activism.

"We’ve got some really cool, new characters that are going to add nuance to existing and future storylines for Leah so it’s a journey for her.”

Linguist and all-round charmer Toby is also set to face some minor hurdles this season, with series star Sekou Diaby saying: "I think for most of the characters, it’s your classic teen problems but also, fish out of water [problems].

"He’s going through normal teenage problems and I think a lot of that boils down to authenticity, we see a lot of that from Toby and him tripping up on himself, trying to be an inauthentic version of himself."

Read more:

Last season saw Femi having to navigate his own sense of identity in a new environment. But what will season 2 bring for the character? Aruna Jalloh also teased: "With Femi, I feel like he’s just learning what it is to step into himself.

"We witness that journey for him to discover himself and where his power lies. It was fun coming back to season 2 just partly because of the relationships we all built over a year because of season 1.

"It’s quite exciting to be back. I think there’s a lot of growth for our characters, that’s something to expect without giving too much away.

"There’s a lot of growth and difficult situations. You’ll see how they persevere and get through that."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While the first season saw the group having to enter a new environment entirely, this season looks to be that bit more dramatic as the students are faced with the prospect of a dwindling scholarship scheme.

As teased in the official trailer, the new acting headmistress is intent on cutting down the places from five to two, begging the question of what will happen to Jaheim, Omar, Leah, Toby and Femi.

We'll just have to wait and see!

Boarders season 2 will arrive on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Monday 3rd February 2025. Season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.