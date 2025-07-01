Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) starts dating again, shortly after going behind James Bailey's (Jason Callender) back with baby Laila.

Also, Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) attends her first counselling session.

Finally, Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) tries to ease his guilt by helping Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for Thursday 10th July - Friday 11th July 2o25, as the schedules are altered once more in favour of the UEFA Women's Euros.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Flashbacks reveal who attacked Gary Windass

Gary's fate hangs in the balance. ITV

Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) reports Gary missing, and soon Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) reveals there's been a report from the hospital of an unidentified coma patient.

Lisa wonders if this could be Gary, while Maria tells Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) that Gary hasn't made any bank transactions since 23rd June.

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) hears and is troubled as she updates Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), and explains that Gary has been missing since the night they took drugs. Summer points out there's been no reports of an assault.

Meanwhile, in hospital, Gary is still unconscious, and a nurse tells a visitor that 'Chesney' is improving.

Kit informs Maria that the coma patient isn't Gary but promises to track him down.

But who is the woman visiting Gary, and why is she lying about his identity?

Flashbacks revisit the night of Gary's attack, and the person responsible tries to cover their tracks.

As Kit and Maria are determined to find Gary, who attacked him? And will Gary pull through?

2. Kevin Webster's web of cancer lies

Abi and Carl Webster. ITV

Kevin tells Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) that he's got the all clear and is cancer free.

But Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) is confused by Kev's apparent lie and puts Carl straight, telling him Kev needs more chemotherapy.

The Websters in Coronation Street ITV

Abi is horrified when she finds the brothers at loggerheads, and as the week continues, Kevin strains his groin playing football with son Jack (Kyran Bowes).

Abi insists it's time the family knew the truth, so Kevin makes out to Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) that his cancer was unresponsive and he must have further chemo.

Kevin comes clean to Tyrone. ITV

But under pressure, Kevin later blurts out to a stunned Tyrone that he lied and actually, his cancer is gone.

What is Kevin up to?

With Carl doing his best to get closer to Abi, is Kevin plotting to stop him?

Dee-Dee lies to James. ITV

Dee-Dee masks her guilt as she collects Laila from James, and holds a christening without his knowledge.

Dee-Dee celebrates with Laila's godparents Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), and thanks vicar Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) for a lovely day.

But will James find out that Dee-Dee has had Laila christened behind his back?

Dee-Dee with newcomer Ollie. ITV

By the end of the week, James tells Dee-Dee that he's spoken to the adoption team to start the process of legally making Laila his daughter.

In the Rovers, a man called Ollie introduces himself to Dee-Dee and buys her a drink. As Ollie flirts with her, Dee-Dee finds herself being charmed by him.

Is Dee-Dee moving on, and will she let the adoption go through as her maternal feelings for Laila continue?

4. Lisa Swain struggles as she starts therapy

Lisa is worried about therapy. ITV

Carla Connor (Alison King) tries to convince Lisa that therapy can really help, but Lisa is sceptical.

Still, having already agreed to give it a go, she attends her first session.

But when the therapist suggests they talk about her late wife, Becky, Lisa is thrown into turmoil.

Vicky Myers as Lisa Swain. ITV

The police detective has buried her grief but after spiralling on the job, her boss ordered her to get some help.

Will Lisa accept the support she needs and agree to open up?

5. Guilty Aadi Alahan tries to help reluctant Lauren Bolton

Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) with Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain). ITV

Aadi is struggling over the accidental spiking of Lauren, who consumed LSD from Aadi's drink at a party and went on to hallucinate seeing the late Joel Deering (Calum Lill).

Aadi offers to help Lauren move into her new flat, and he also buys her an air fryer.

But Lauren worries about Aadi's motives and refuses his help.

Will Aadi come clean about his role in what happened to her?

