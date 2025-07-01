To make light of a perhaps uncomfortable situation, actress Georgie Glen has continued to bring a laugh to fans as a behind-the-scenes shot shows the star having fun on set.

Shared by the official Call the Midwife social channels, the video was posted yesterday with the caption: "Hottest day of the year on set! Here's Miss Higgins doing her best Marilyn Monroe impression in front of the cast fan cooler."

The video itself shows Glen attempting to cool down in front of the fan on set and having a Monroe-style moment in the process. How fun!

While her character in the BBC series may not be privvy to as many laughs, fans delighted in seeing Glen having fun while filming.

One Instagram user remarked, "She's so cute!" while another said: "Oh Miss Higgins, you are so funny."

Filming has officially kicked off on season 15, with a new season set to land on our screens next year.

On the announcement of the commencement of filming, series creator and writer Heidi Thomas said in a statement: "The opening of new doors at Nonnatus House feels profoundly emotional, and yet just right. I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will."

Maria Bruno Ruiz, the vice president of programme content strategy and scheduling for PBS, the show's home in the States, added: "The beginning of filming for the 15th season is something to surely be celebrated!

"Our audience has fallen in love with the nuns and midwives of Nonnatus House, celebrating their wins and sharing in their losses, and having a 'deep cry' along with them, and we look forward for what is to come."

Read more:

More recently, there's been some chatter about the future of Call the Midwife after the Daily Star claimed that the hit BBC drama wouldn't be back for a full season after the 15th lands in 2026.

However, the BBC has since responded to those claims and assured fans that Call the Midwife "isn't going anywhere".

The BBC said in a statement: "The BBC would like to reassure fans that Call the Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come.

"As previously announced, there are two Christmas specials, a new series, a film and prequel series, before a 16th series in due course. Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere."

As well as filming having kicked off on 2025's two-part Christmas special and season 15, two exciting new projects related to the show are also in the works.

That's right, both a Call the Midwife film and prequel series set in Poplar during World War II are currently in development.

As of now, no further details are known about either, but we do know that the upcoming movie will be set overseas in 1972 and will feature iconic characters from the existing series.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Call the Midwife seasons 1-14 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.