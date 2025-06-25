Lou's husband Mick (Joe Layton) is in prison, charged with the murder of beloved resident Craig Tinker (Colson Smith).

With Lou cosying up to Gary and revealing the extent of her toxic union with Mick, things took a turn when Maria was accused of attacking Lou, and Gary appeared to take Lou's side.

When Lou made a move on Gary, though, Gary was horrified and, with Lou secretly sending herself a flirty message on Gary's phone, she tried to blackmail him.

Instead of telling Maria the truth, Gary packed a bag and informed her he was going to stay with mum Anna (Debbie Rush).

But Gary has not been in touch since, leading stepson Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) to worry about him.

Maria is equally concerned, but where is Gary, and is this twist leading to a shock exit?

Where is Gary Windass in Coronation Street?

Maria worries about the missing Gary – unaware he's in hospital. ITV

Gary is set to finally contact Maria, sending a text explaining that he's now staying with a friend but that he'll be home soon.

However, Gary fails to return in time to celebrate Liam's birthday, and doesn't even send him a message.

As Liam fears something has happened to Gary, official spoilers have confirmed Gary's whereabouts.

On Wednesday 2nd July, an unconscious Gary is shown to be in hospital, where he will take a turn for the worse.

His situation looks bleak, but what happened to Gary and why hasn't his next of kin been informed?

Could he be about to lose his life?

Will Gary die in Coronation Street?

Could Maria soon be grieving for her husband? ITV

While Coronation Street have not alluded to any further exits in the coming weeks, soap land is famous for dropping shock departures or deaths without any prior announcement.

With Gary's condition about to deteriorate, could a sudden tragedy could be on the cards?

Let's not forget, Gary has a dark history on the ITV soap, having unwittingly been responsible for the death of Rana Habeeb (Bhavna Limbachia), and also murdering Rick Neelan (Greg Wood) in self-defence.

Having never been punished for these crimes, might Gary face a reckoning and pay with his own life?

Or could he live to endure even more drama, courtesy of Lou?

