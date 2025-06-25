Following Debbie's collapse, which led her to finally tell her loved ones of her dementia diagnosis, Debbie went missing from the hospital.

Her brother Kevin (Michael Le Vell) is worried for her, but in Wednesday's (25th June 2025) episode, Debbie calls him and says she's spending some time at a spa.

But we soon see that, actually, a dishevelled Debbie is calling from a police station.

Later, Kevin's wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) takes a call from Debbie and heads off to pick her up.

But as Abi comes to her rescue, what's happened to Debbie?

You'll have to tune in to the episode in question now on ITVX to find out exactly what's gone on, or you can wait until 8pm on ITV.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Whatever Debbie has been up to, though, she can still find plenty of humour, and there are uplifting scenes between Devaney and co-star Carman-Duttine, as Debbie tells it like it is in the face of her illness.

By the end of the week, Debbie's ex-fiancé Ronnie Bailey (played by Vinta Morgan) is on a mission to win her back, bringing a bottle of champagne to her hotel and asking to get back together.

Debbie admits that she loves Ronnie, but refuses to reunite as she wants him to find happiness elsewhere rather than become her carer.

It's clear that Ronnie adores Debbie, and he's always known there was more to their breakup than she was letting on.

So, can Ronnie convince Debbie to take a chance on love, and learn to rely on him?

Devaney has confirmed that her alter ego's storyline will be on screen well into 2027, and as the actress continues to earn well-deserved praise for her engaging performances, we hope to see a lot more of Debbie.

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.