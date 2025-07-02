On Tuesday (1st July 2025), Robert stole the cannabis that had been grown by Lewis Barton (Bradley Riches) and sold it off to new village villain Ray (played by Joe Absolom).

Lewis's half-brother Ross (Michael Parr), who was hoping to use the plants to save Moira Dingle's (Natalie J Robb) farm from financial ruin, was furious, but remained unaware that long-time rival Robert was the thief.

Strangely, the twist mirrors a 2017 storyline which also saw Robert taking possession of cannabis to get one over on Ross and his late brother Finn (Joe Gill)!

Joe Absolom as Ray in Emmerdale. ITV / Emmerdale

Robert's on-off feud with Ross dates back to 2015, when Ross shot Robert after making a pact with Andy Sugden (Kelvin Fletcher).

Ross was confronted by Robert at gunpoint, but matters thawed over the years and Ross later helped to raise Robert's young son Sebastian White with his mother Rebecca (Emily Head), until her death last year.

But back in the present, Robert delights in "causing mayhem" in the wake of his dodgy deal with Ray.

You might be wondering what Robert plans to do with the cash earned from this surprise move, and all will be revealed in Wednesday's (2nd July 2025) instalment, which you can catch now on ITVX or at 7:30pm on ITV.

Official new Emmerdale spoilers have already referenced a land deal between Robert and Moira.

But with Ross about to be onto Robert about the weed, we're left wondering who will come out on top.

There's another twist in this tale when Robert takes decisive action - and it's not long before the popular character is making his mark once more.

What is Robert up to?

We'll say this much: that old Smugden smirk is well and truly back!

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

