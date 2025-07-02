While it does sound like quite the serious drama, it's set to be inflected with plenty of dark humour by writer and creator Daisy Haggard, who is known for her roles in Uncle and Breeders, as well as writing and executive producing Back to Life.

Haggard is set to star alongside Ramsey in the co-leading role as Maya's mother Anna, with this six-part series also marking Haggard's directorial debut.

She's reuniting with Two Brothers Pictures (founded by brothers Harry and Jack Williams) after they worked together on BBC's Boat Story, which was released back in 2023. Jamie Donoughue (Doctor Who) will also be co-directing the series.

On the announcement of their new leading role, Ramsey said: “This story and these characters Daisy has created are so alive, nuanced, wickedly funny and scarily dark. Every character jumps off the page, the dialogue is incredibly witty and I’m so excited to get to play Maya opposite Daisy’s Anna.”

Similarly, Haggard said: “Ever since I first dreamt up this show, there has only ever been one Maya… I wrote the part with Bella so clearly in my head and I honestly still can’t believe they want to be part of it. Bella is pure magic, just insanely talented, and I can’t wait for us to work together. I’m also thrilled to be taking the leap into directing, and excited to have the opportunity to co-direct the series alongside the brilliant Jamie Donoughue.”

The synopsis of Maya reads: "Forced into a witness protection programme to escape a life-threatening danger, Anna and Maya leave their London lives behind, taking on new identities and relocating to a small rural town in Scotland.

"As they try to adjust to their new reality, the trauma of their past continues to haunt them in the form of two hitmen intent on tracking them down. As the walls close in, it becomes clear that a dangerous figure from their past is still a looming threat."

It continues: "Darkly comedic, and shot through with Haggard’s trademark warmth and humour, the series is an unmissable, atmospheric psychological thriller that explores themes of predatory male behaviour, family and love, but, above all, is a warm and witty celebration of the special, unbreakable bond shared between mother and daughter."

Filming for Maya is set to kick off later this year in Scotland, with further casting set to be revealed in due course.

Aside from their starring role in BBC's Time, Ramsey has more recently led the cast of HBO hit series The Last of Us. However, it was recently confirmed by co-creator Neil Druckmann that the upcoming third season will focus on Kaitlyn Dever's Abby.

Speaking at the Emmy's FYC event, Druckmann revealed: "I can’t believe that they let us structure the series in this way, meaning, like, we just ended season 2, and season 3 is going to be starring — spoiler alert — Kaitlyn."

He continued: "I was sure that they wouldn’t let us do this when we started adapting this, but they’ve leaned into what makes, I believe, the story special. And allowed us not only the time but the creative freedom to be able to take these swings, and I think the audience really appreciates that."

While it hasn't yet been revealed how much of a role Ramsey's Ellie will have in the third season of The Last of Us, we do know that Ramsey not only has this upcoming Maya series on the horizon but also, the star-studded comedy film Sunny Dancer to look forward to also.

Maya will be coming to Channel 4.

