Happy Valley and Baby Reindeer stars join Bella Ramsey in Sunny Dancer
Neil Patrick Harris has also been added to the cast of the comedy-drama film.
Upcoming comedy film Sunny Dancer has just become rather star-studded – with three big names joining The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey in the cast.
Happy Valley star James Norton, Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning and five-time Emmy winner Neil Patrick Harris will all feature in the film, which is the second effort by young British director George Jaques, following Black Dog in 2023.
It had previously been announced that there would also be roles for Disclaimer's Louis Partridge and Lockwood & Co star Ruby Stokes.
Filming is set to get under way on Sunny Dancer in April, with the film described as a personal, coming-of-age comedy drama following a girl (Ramsey) who attends a summer camp for young people affected by cancer.
The synopsis continues: "Ivy is in her own hard-earned remission, and through her late-teen skepticism 'Chemo Camp' is considered both 'Cringe!' and a 'Hard Pass!'.
"But, actually, “Sunny Dancer: turns out to be all about turning the 'Hard Pass' into the very best moments of life with love, true friendship, and optimism and humour."
Little information has been given at this stage about the characters who the new cast additions will be playing, but Jaques said (per Variety) that he was "beyond excited to have such insanely talented people on board" to tell a story that's "equal parts hilarious and gut-punching".
He added: "I want the audience to laugh till they cry, then actually cry, and walk away with a fresh perspective on how the young, in fighting for life, are seen – not as victims, but as bold, complex, and full of life."
This is the latest in a flurry of recent casting announcements regarding the always-busy Norton, who was confirmed as part of the cast for the third season of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon last week and has also just been cast in Guy Ritchie's next flick Wife & Dog.
He was most recently seen in the Netflix film Joy and ITV drama Playing Nice, while he's also set to star in upcoming period shows King and Conquerer and House of Guinness.
