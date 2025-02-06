It had previously been announced that there would also be roles for Disclaimer's Louis Partridge and Lockwood & Co star Ruby Stokes.

Filming is set to get under way on Sunny Dancer in April, with the film described as a personal, coming-of-age comedy drama following a girl (Ramsey) who attends a summer camp for young people affected by cancer.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The synopsis continues: "Ivy is in her own hard-earned remission, and through her late-teen skepticism 'Chemo Camp' is considered both 'Cringe!' and a 'Hard Pass!'.

"But, actually, “Sunny Dancer: turns out to be all about turning the 'Hard Pass' into the very best moments of life with love, true friendship, and optimism and humour."

Little information has been given at this stage about the characters who the new cast additions will be playing, but Jaques said (per Variety) that he was "beyond excited to have such insanely talented people on board" to tell a story that's "equal parts hilarious and gut-punching".

Read more:

He added: "I want the audience to laugh till they cry, then actually cry, and walk away with a fresh perspective on how the young, in fighting for life, are seen – not as victims, but as bold, complex, and full of life."

This is the latest in a flurry of recent casting announcements regarding the always-busy Norton, who was confirmed as part of the cast for the third season of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon last week and has also just been cast in Guy Ritchie's next flick Wife & Dog.

He was most recently seen in the Netflix film Joy and ITV drama Playing Nice, while he's also set to star in upcoming period shows King and Conquerer and House of Guinness.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.