Imperioli's casting has now also been confirmed, with Deadline reporting that The Sopranos star will be appearing as Dutch, "an accomplished Italian chef who owns a restaurant in the Bronx, a stalwart establishment that is also a front for Dutch’s less sociable activities, such as running a criminal enterprise".

Dutch is also Angelo's (Dempsey) best friend who happens to provide Angelo with all the targets for his hits and works together in the hitman business.

The new series is inspired by 2003's Belgian thriller De Zaak Alzheimer (La Mémoire du tueur), being written by Steeltown Murders and Out There creator Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone (Silent Witness).

Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso in The White Lotus. Fabio Lovino/HBO

Memory of a Killer marks Imperioli's return to the TV screens after featuring in the second season of The White Lotus, This Fool and American Horror Stories.

Of course, he is best known for his standout role as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, a role he held for the entirety of its run.

It was revealed that Dempsey would be leading the cast of Memory of a Killer back in May, with the president of Fox Television Network, Michael Thorn, saying at the time: "In the spirit of 24 and House, we’re introducing a daring new signature Fox lead, a complicated antihero facing unimaginable danger."

Read more:

Dempsey is best known for his starring role in Grey's Anatomy, as well as Enchanted, Bridget Jones's Baby, Ferrari and The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair. He is currently also starring in Dexter: Original Sin.

The synopsis of Memory of a Killer (via Deadline) reads: "In Memory of a Killer, Angelo Ledda (Dempsey) lives two totally separate lives — fearsome NYC hitman and sleepy upstate Cooperstown photocopier salesman and father.

"Both of them are threatened when he is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, a disease he already lost his older brother to.

"To further complicate things, he discovers that his wife’s recent death may not have been an accident. When someone comes after his daughter — who is pregnant — it’s clear the wall between his lives has been breached.

"Angelo must stop whoever’s coming for his family by searching his past hits for clues, and the list is very long. Memory of a Killer is a redemptive story about a man who is losing his memory but gaining a conscience."

As of now, a release date for the series has not been set, but watch this space.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Memory of a Killer will be coming soon to Fox.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.