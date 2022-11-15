Adrian Dunbar has revealed that he would happily return to the role of the AC-12 superintendent for a Line of Duty spin-off, adding that he's sure it would be "interesting".

It's been over a year since Line of Duty 's sixth season aired its explosive finale and we're still yet to hear official word on whether AC-12 will be reuniting – but perhaps a Ted Hastings spin-off could stave off our detective drama hunger?

When asked about a possible sister series to Line of Duty, Adrian Dunbar told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: "A spin-off? Yes, of course!

"You'll always be in the market for considering whatever people throw at you. So I mean, that would be interesting. Yes is the answer to that, I suppose."

Adrian Dunbar in Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland. Channel 5

The actor, who spoke to The Big RT Interview for his upcoming Channel 5 travel series Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland, joined the cast of Line of Duty when it first launched in 2012, starring alongside Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott and Vicky McClure as DC Kate Fleming.

Dunbar stars as Superintendent Ted Hastings, who heads up Anti-Corruption Unit 12 and is responsible for uncovering corruption within the Central Police Force.

While season 6 ended with the identity of H – a member of the organised crime group who's a senior rank in the police – being revealed to be Ian Buckells, Dunbar told Radio Times magazine earlier this year that he thinks Buckells is just "the patsy".

"There’s a scene when we look at each other and think: ‘Really? This t**t?’ He’s a distraction," he added.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As for whether Line of Duty will return for a seventh season, Dunbar hinted last month that there could be some news in the "next few weeks or couple of months" about the show's future.

"I mean everyone is kind of gunning for it, so yeah. I'm sure the public want it," he said. "The story can continue, put it that way. In terms of the story finishing, I think it was a really interesting ending."

You can read the full interview in Adrian Dunbar's Big RT Interview which arrives on RadioTimes.com this weekend. Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland airs on 23rd November at Channel 5 at 8pm.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.