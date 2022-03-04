After the surprising revelation about who the mysterious H was in the season 6 finale, all eyes turned to what happened next. Surely the dithering H wasn't working alone?

Martin Compston has given fresh hopes for fans of Line of Duty that the famous BBC series could return.

While the BBC has so far remained tight-lipped on the future of Line of Duty, RadioTimes.com spoke to Martin Compston, and couldn't resist asking him what his thoughts were on the matter.

"I really, really appreciate how much people love it," Compston said. "But where we're at right now is no different to where we've ever been. We've always taken a big gap off between seasons, so I really couldn't tell you."

The Steve Arnott actor added: "When Jed sees a story, we'd all be game. I think we'd all be absolutely heartbroken if we thought that was the last time we all work together, so there's an appetite there.

"But in terms of where we're at, there's nothing different to where we usually are - it usually takes a year or so, and then Jed [Mercurio] will call and say, 'look, guys, here's the story I've got', and then we go to it. But I couldn't tell you if that call was going to come.

"But you know, we'll figure it out," he concluded.

In the meantime, there will be a Line of Duty reunion, as Compston is joined by Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Jed Mercurio for a talk in aid of Ardgowan Hospice, which supports the community of Inverclyde. Tickets for "An Evening with AC-12" sold out in less than a minute, and Compston keeps fans updated on Twitter with the possibility of streaming options for the event.

Head to Ardgowan Hospice's website to find out how to support it.

