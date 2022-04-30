The actress and screenwriter played PC Maneet Bindra, who was a victim of serial character killer Jed Mercurio when she had her throat slit in the season 5 premiere.

Line of Duty star Maya Sondhi has revealed she knew the identity of AC-12 mole 'H' well in advance of the season 6 reveal – despite her character's death in the previous season.

“I've got people on the inside, obviously,” she told RadioTimes.com during her upcoming profile for The Big RT Interview, published this weekend.

"Everyone's very good at not doing spoilers for people that they know and love. So we had to just kept it very quiet," Sondhi said.

She continued: “I knew while they were filming that [sixth] series, because obviously I wasn't in that series; but I've got contacts," before she quipped: “But don't tell Jed [Mercurio], he'll kill me! I never told anyone, but…”

Sondhi and her former Line of Duty boss Jed Mercurio have teamed up for the former's new crime drama DI Ray, which Mercurio executive produces and which also stars Bend It Like Beckham's Parminder Nagra.

Parminder Nagra stars in DI Ray ITV

Elsewhere during the interview, Sondhi said she found it "so funny" that recurring character DSU Ian Buckells (played by Nigel Boyle) was revealed to have been 'H' all along.

“I just thought, 'That's so funny'. Because I know Nigel, he's such a funny guy, and I bet he absolutely wet himself when he found out. I think it's perfect because he's [Ian Buckells is] an idiot, isn't he?

"He is an absolute idiot, he is useless. Not Nigel himself – I mean, the character."

Ian Buckells – Line of Duty BBC

She added: "It just seems really perfect. I mean, look at who our Prime Minister is, you know – idiots are in power all the time, or the powerful idiots [are]. I think it was perfect that it was him. Just a complete tool."

DI Ray will debut on ITV on Monday 2nd May 2022. For more to watch, check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

