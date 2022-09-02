Line of Duty's Vicky McClure announces documentary My Grandad's War

Ralph McClure was one of approximately 150,000 soldiers who fought to liberate France from Nazi occupation towards the end of the war, with many paying the ultimate price to restore the nation's freedom.

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure will team up with her 97-year-old grandfather Ralph for a new ITV documentary, exploring his role in World War II's Normandy landings – one of the pivotal moments in the devastating conflict.

In a one-off special titled My Grandad's War, Vicky will talk to her grandfather in his Nottingham home about the nerve-shredding experience, before heading to Normandy herself to retrace his steps during the fateful operation.

Also in the programme, Vicky will reunite Ralph with fellow survivors from the landings as she strives to understand the profound sacrifices they made during the war.

She'll also take her grandfather aboard the last remaining landing craft from the Second World War, where he will offer insight into how the ship operated.

Vicky McClure said: “My Grandad is a real character and I can’t wait for everyone to meet him. He’s a legend in my eyes and what he achieved in the Royal Navy should be celebrated.

"This programme gave me an opportunity to spend time with him, learn from him and get a real glimpse into the courageous events of the Normandy landings."

The moving documentary is billed as a "rare opportunity to see actor Vicky behind-the-scenes" as well as a chance to pay tribute to "one of our war heroes".

Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty (BBC)

Tom Giles, ITV Controller of Current Affairs, said: “This film is a very candid journey with one of the last surviving World War II heroes alongside his granddaughter, who happens to be one of the country's leading actors.

"Vicky will guide ITV viewers through this very touching and poignant special, helping us understand the magnitude of one of the most dangerous expeditions of the war - the Normandy Landing."

McClure became a household name through her acclaimed performances as Lol in This Is England and DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty, while she also led the cast of recent ITV thriller Trigger Point, which has been renewed for season 2.

Vicky McClure: My Grandad's War is coming soon to ITV. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

