The official synopsis for the series says: "A couple of weeks before her 40th birthday, Emma stops sleeping — just as her mother had done right before she suffered a violent psychotic breakdown on the night of her own 40th birthday.

"Emma’s mother always told her she’d go the same way, that she had the same 'bad blood', and now Emma’s terrified it’s true.

"As events worsen, Emma’s world starts to unravel, and she realises that only by investigating the truth of her painful past can she find the answers to her present and prevent tragedy from striking a second time."

The six-part series comes from production company Left Bank Pictures (The Crown) in association with McClure's Build Your Own Films, and will be distributed by Sony Pictures Television. It will be directed by Börkur Sigthorsson (The Midwich Cuckoos).

McClure said: "Myself and BYO Films are really excited to be working alongide Left Bank on Insomnia. It’s a very different role for me, Sarah Pinborough has written such an exciting script. We have a fantastic cast, crew and production team all set for a very fulfilling few months ahead!"

Alongside McClure, the show will also feature Tom Cullen (The Gold) as Emma’s husband Robert, and Smylie Bradwell (Wisting) and India Fowler (The Nevers) as their children Will and Chloe.

Leanne Best (Bolan’s Shoes) plays Emma’s estranged sister Phoebe, who shows up in town without warning, and Corinna Marlowe (Hysteria) plays Emma’s mother Patricia.

The cast will also include Dominic Tighe (Suspicion) and Jade Harrison (Wedding Season) as the family’s close friends Julian and Michelle Simpson, Lyndsey Marshal (Inside Man) as Emma's friend Caroline, Robert Gilbert (Killing Eve) as Faisal and Michelle Bonnard (Unforgotten) as DI Hildreth.

