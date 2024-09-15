Finally, it looks like that mystery might be about to come to a head and we might get some answers, as Roy has learned that Sandy is indeed alive, and looks set to go and visit her in next week's season 4 finale.

Throughout the episode, Roy struggled to identify a badly injured woman in a coma in a Munich ICU, who was believed to be Sandy. Then, at the end, he discovered that she had on her a bracelet, the one which he gave to her years before and which went missing from his house recently.

All this news has come at an unfortunate time for Roy - not only is his partner Cleo expecting his child, but he'd also only just learned that Sandy had been declared dead, allowing them to marry.

More like this

John Simm as DS Roy Grace and Zoë Tapper as Cleo in Grace. Tall Story Pictures for ITV/ITVX

Roy confided the shocking news in Glenn, who convinced him to tell Cleo the truth. They decided to go and visit Sandy in hospital together, and at the end of the episode were seen arriving in Munich.

Will this trip finally provide Roy with the answers he's been looking for all this time? It looks like we'll have to wait until next week's episode to find out.

Read more:

The season 4 finale won't just be a momentous episode for Roy and Cleo - it will also be a big instalment for Craig Parkinson's Norman Potting, who this week revealed he has prostate cancer.

We already know that the episode will be Parkinson's final time playing the character, as he revealed ahead of the season airing that he was leaving the show.

He said in a post on Instagram: "After a very happy few years I’ve made the decision to hand in Norman Potting’s detective badge. The new season of Grace begins on ITV on 1st September but it will also be my last. It’s been a wonderful experience taking this character from page to screen and updating him for a new audience."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can purchase the Peter James Roy Grace books which will be adapted for season 4, Dead Man’s Time, Want You Dead, You Are Dead and Love You Dead on Amazon now.

Grace season 4 will continue on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm on Sunday 22nd September.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.