The new drama follows the events that unfold after Wright family patriarch Jack (Eve) is found dead from a supposed suicide, leaving his family devastated over his death.

However, their grief soon turns to confusion when it is revealed his wife and two sons have been left out of his will.

The synopsis continues: "As DCI Morgan (Harry Lloyd) and DC Jones (Liz Kingsman) delve further into the case, they realise Jack’s cause of death was in fact murder.

"Their sights turn to the Wright family, where the mother of all feuds is beginning.

"As each family member becomes more reckless and desperate in their bid to own a piece of Jack’s legacy, dark secrets and resentments are revealed with explosive consequences."

I, Jack Wright. UKTV

Additional cast includes Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack), Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (The Serpent), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education) as Laura Johnstone, Zoë Tapper (Grace) as Georgia Wright, James Fleet (Bridgerton), Sabrina Bartlett (The Larkins) and Percelle Ascott (Domino Day).

Following the series's announcement, creator Chris Lang said in a statement: "Wills are extraordinary documents.

"The preferment of one sibling or another, one friend, one wife, one husband, is often seen as an expression of who was loved more (or less), with the very person who can explain the document’s true meaning unable to."

In what has been promised to be "a propulsive, darkly comic and moving murder mystery family drama", there isn't long to go before I, Jack Wright makes its way to TV screens.

I, Jack Wright is coming to Alibi on Wednesday 23rd April at 9pm.

