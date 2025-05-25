Nevertheless, their contrasting ways of looking at the world proves an effective tool as DS Mallowan is faced with solving a series of murders that take place across her patch of Wales.

Spall and Keyworth aren't the only familiar faces in Death Valley, with Gavin & Stacey stars Steffan Rhodri and Melanie Walters also recurring, in addition to a revolving door of guest stars that you're sure to recognise.

With the show set to premiere on BBC One and iPlayer this weekend, read on for your introduction to the Death Valley cast – including where you might have seen them before.

Death Valley cast: Full list of actors and characters

Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth in Death Valley. BBC / BBC Studios / Jay Brooks

Here's an overview of the main players in Death Valley, who appear across multiple episodes of the procedural comedy-drama – read on for more detailed profiles on each actor and character.

Timothy Spall as John Chapel

Gwyneth Keyworth as DS Janie Mallowan

Steffan Rhodri as DCI Barry Clarke

Alexandria Riley as Baxter

Melanie Walters as Yvonne

Rithvik Andugula as DC Evan Chaudhry

Timothy Spall as John Chapel

Timothy Spall in Death Valley. BBC

Who is John Chapel? John Chapel is a retired actor, who became famous for his starring role in British detective series Caesar. However, following the show's finale, he retreated from the public eye to a rural home in Wales. By chance, he's drawn out of his self-imposed exile when detective (and fan) Janie Mallowan knocks on his door, asking for information about a recent murder in his neighbourhood. The interaction sparks an unconventional friendship and crime-solving partnership.

Spall said: "There’s an originality and an emotional grounding to the characters. They are both bad at recognising their own faults but excellent at pointing out each other's and those clashes are investigated in an entertaining way.

"Their unusual bond becomes strong and mutually dependent, even though it has significant and challenging ups and downs. It was also nice to be asked by the creative team to bring my own thoughts and ideas to John’s character and how it should be developed."

What else has Timothy Spall been in? One of the UK's most recognisable actors, Spall is coming off acclaimed turns in BBC dramas Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light and The Sixth Commandment. Previously, he played Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter film franchise, while he's also known for his collaborations with filmmaker Mike Leigh – including Secrets & Lies and Mr Turner.

Gwyneth Keyworth as DS Janie Mallowan

Timothy Spall as John Chapel and Gwyneth Keyworth as Janie Mallowan in Death Valley BBC

Who is Janie Mallowan? Janie is a young and ambitious detective sergeant. She initially considers John Chapel to be an idol, having loved his performance on Caesar, but his imperfections quickly become apparent when she meets him in person. Their relationship is characterised by frequent bickering, but there is a mutual respect and fondness underneath all that.

Keyworth said: "Janie tries to do everything by the book whereas John is all about emotions, character breakdowns and feeling things. Janie, on the other hand, doesn’t want to feel anything and shuts down all that. But she realises her functionary obsession with facts can lead her sometimes to dead ends and that you have to think more creatively.

"I think John encourages that, and he encourages her to unpack why she acts like this in all aspects of her life."

What else has Gwyneth Keyworth been in? You may recognise Keyworth from past roles in Doctor Thorne, Craith / Hidden, Defending the Guilty and Dawn French comedy-drama The Trouble with Maggie Cole. Most recently, she's appeared in young adult adaptation Alex Rider and moving adoption miniseries Lost Boys and Fairies.

Steffan Rhodri as DCI Barry Clarke

Steffan Rhodri plays DCI Clarke in Death Valley. BBC / BBC Studios / Simon Ridgway

Who is DCI Clarke? DCI Clarke is Janie's boss at the local police station. He is a rather hapless figure, often saying the wrong thing or getting himself in awkward situations, but he generally means well.

What else has Steffan Rhodri been in? Rhodri is probably best known for playing the role of Dave Coaches in the smash-hit BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, recently returning for its final ever episode. His other credits include historical drama The Last Kingdom, fantasy epic House of the Dragon, true crime series Steeltown Murders and recent Welsh drama The Way.

Alexandria Riley as Baxter

Alexandria Riley plays Baxter in Death Valley. BBC / BBC Studios / Tom Jackson

Who is Baxter? Baxter is Janie's colleague at the police, who specialises in crime scene forensics. She has a friendly relationship with Janie, often engaging in a bit of banter and jokey conversation to lighten the mood of their serious work.

What else has Alexandria Riley been in? Riley's recent work includes acclaimed sci-fi series Silo on Apple TV+, Netflix phenomenon Baby Reindeer as well as BBC dramas Men Up and The Outlaws.

Rithvik Andugula as DC Evan Chaudhry

Rithvik Andugula plays DC Evan Chaudhry in Death Valley BBC / BBC Studios / Simon Ridgway

Who is DC Evan Chaudhry? Chaudhry is another of Janie's friends and colleagues on the local police force, regularly lending a helping hand on her cases.

What else has Rithvik Andugula been in? Relatively new to the screen, Andugula has previously appeared in Disney Plus sitcom Extraordinary and streaming film O'Dessa, starring Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink.

Melanie Walters as Yvonne

Melanie Walters attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards Oliver Holms / BAFTA via Getty Images

Who is Yvonne? Yvonne is Janie's mother, who cares greatly for her wellbeing, even if that's sometimes expressed in ways that slightly irritate her daughter.

What else has has Melanie Walters been in? Walters previously starred opposite Death Valley's Steffan Rhodri in Gavin & Stacey, where she played Stacey Shipman's mother, Gwen. Other recent screen credits include daytime hit Father Brown and children's show Biff & Chip.

Death Valley confirmed guest stars

(L-R) Death Valley guest stars Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Jim Howick and Patricia Hodge. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In a similar style to other mystery shows like Death in Paradise and Midsomer Murders, Death Valley will feature a revolving door of guest stars to populate its various cases.

Among the most recognisable names are Bad Education's Vicki Pepperdine, Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Car Share and The Power of Parker actor Sian Gibson, All Creatures Great and Small alum Patricia Hodge and Here We Go's Jim Howick.

It remains to be seen precisely who each guest actor will be playing, or indeed, whether any of them could be unmasked as the culprit of their respective stories. Tune into Death Valley on Sunday nights to find out more!

Death Valley is available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 25th May 2025.

