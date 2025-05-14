Set to air on BBC Two and iPlayer, it has now been officially confirmed that the series will premiere at 8:15pm on Sunday 25th May on BBC One.

Written and created by Paul Doolan, one of the brains behind comedies like Mammoth and Trollied, the show's synopsis reads: "Thrown together by the murder of John's neighbour, John and Janie are an odd yet hilarious duo with opposing instincts.

"Every week, they get to the bottom of gripping murders, with various stunning Welsh locations providing a backdrop to their investigations.

"When John and Janie are not arguing about a case, they're inevitably up in each other's personal business. Despite their differences, they soon realise they are the closest thing each other has to a best friend, and unwittingly help one another move on from the past."

As well Spall, who won a BAFTA and Emmy last year for his role in The Sixth Commandment, the cast features two Gavin & Stacy fan favourites in the form of Steffan Rhodri and Melanie Walters, who play Dave Coaches and Gwen West, respectively.

Rhodri takes on the role of DCI Clarke, the boss and mentor of Keyworth's Janie, while Walters plays her mother, Yvonne.

On the show and its cast, Doolan has had nothing but praise to give: "I'm such a huge fan of the crime genre and I love writing comedy, so it's been a delight to see the show come to life with such a brilliant array of actors and guest stars for our murder suspects."

Death Valley will premiere on BBC One at 8:15pm on Sunday 25th May 2025.

