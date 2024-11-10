Around him once again are his closest advisors and noblemen, including the Duke of Norfolk (Spall), who has somewhat fallen out of favour by virtue of being Boleyn's uncle – though he did nothing to save her from her grisly fate.

Spall takes on the role of Norfolk in The Mirror and The Light, stepping in for Lord of the Rings and Boys from the Blackstuff legend Bernard Hill, who memorably portrayed him in the first season.

Who plays the Duke of Norfolk in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light?

Timothy Spall and Alex Jennings star in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light. BBC/Playground Entertainment/Nick Briggs

Timothy Spall plays the Duke of Norfolk in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light. The actor replaces the late Bernard Hill, who previously held the role.

Spall and Hill had crossed paths much earlier in their careers, voicing the titular superhero and his dastardly arch-nemesis in BBC Radio 4 sitcom Greywing, which aired in 1992.

On joining Wolf Hall, Spall told The Guardian: "The biggest thing we’ve had these past nine years is a terrifying move away from democracy, or towards some sort of alternative to it.

"And this, Wolf Hall, is the biggest advert for democracy you can get, because what it shows in great detail is the system of rule inside a dictatorship. The volatile ego. The bloodline, the politics.

"That might be where we’re all heading. So be careful what you wish for."

Why was Bernard Hill recast in Wolf Hall?

Bernard Hill stars in Wolf Hall. BBC

Bernard Hill sadly passed away on 5th May 2024.

His final performance was in the second season of BBC drama The Responder, which premiered coincidentally on the very same day that he died, with fans taking the opportunity to admire his extraordinary talent one last time.

While Hill was still alive when filming for Wolf Hall season 2 began, in late 2023, it's possible that he was not well enough to take on the demanding role of the Duke of Norfolk, or that he was simply unavailable with other commitments.

The actor was known for his decades-long career in film and television, which included roles in Titanic, The Lord of the Rings, Boys from the Blackstuff and BBC-produced Shakespeare adaptations.

