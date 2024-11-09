Wolf Hall star Damian Lewis: 'Henry VIII believed in love'
"He wanted to feel love and be loved, and I think he felt he could have this with Jane Seymour."
It's been almost 10 years, but finally fans are going to get to see the culmination of Hilary Mantel's Tudor trilogy dramatised in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light.
Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis are both returning as Thomas Cromwell and Henry VIII respectively, and Lewis has recently spoken about how he has interpreted the king in this second season.
Despite his many divorces and murderous tendencies, Lewis has said that Henry "believed in love", and plays moments in the series with this awareness.
Lewis said: "Henry was under great pressure politically from the Roman Catholic church who tried to excommunicate him because, as every school child knows, he divorced Katherine of Aragon in order to marry Anne Boleyn – I think just because he really fancied her!"
He continued: "I think he loved Katherine of Aragon, he fancied Anne Boleyn – who was tricky, smart and a reformist who caused him a lot of headaches – but he really loved Jane Seymour. Every marriage was political as well as personal.
"Henry was an interesting character and – in spite of his murderous tendencies! – he believed in love. He wanted to feel love and be loved, and I think he felt he could have this with Jane Seymour."
Read more:
- Wolf Hall director defends colour-blind casting after Hilary Mantel approved changes
- Line of Duty and Wolf Hall stars in first look at vampire movie The Radleys
Lewis also added that there was probably a "a deep insecurity in him underneath the magnificence", about his inability to provide male heirs to the throne.
"In Tudor times, they believed very strongly that if you had many extra marital affairs, you were less likely to have healthy children within marriage," he explained. "It was a new dynasty. The Tudors, Henry VIII, had a thin claim to the throne.
"There were great families around – the Poles, the Courtenays – and they stoke Henry’s paranoia all through his reign. In fact, it’s one of the central reasons that Thomas Cromwell loses his head in the end."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light comes to BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 10th November.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.