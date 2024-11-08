This decision has meant, for instance, that Egyptian-born Amir El-Masry has taken on the role of Thomas Wyatt, a character previously played by white Scottish actor Jack Lowden.

There has been some controversy surrounding this decision, with Wyatt's real-life descendant, journalist Petronella Wyatt, calling El-Masry a "fine actor", but saying the decision to cast him in the role is "absurd".

Now, speaking at a screening of the series, as reported by Deadline, director Peter Kosminsky has defended to choice to employ colour-blind casting, saying: "There are a number of parts played by people of colour and this is not something we did in the first series. I’m delighted we’ve been able to do it."

Jonathan Pryce plays Cardinal Wolsey in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. BBC/Company Productions Ltd/Gyles Keyte

He continued: "We wanted the very best actors who are available for the show, and we looked at everybody, and we chose the best actors who auditioned for the roles.

"And obviously, we aren’t playing lookalikes in the series. Damian [Lewis] is many things, but he doesn’t resemble Henry VIII particularly. Jonathan Pryce doesn’t particularly resemble Cardinal Wolsey."

Read more:

Meanwhile, executive producer Colin Callender said at a Broadcasting Press Guild Event: "The world has changed since the first series. We felt that diverse casting was appropriate and something we should and wanted to do. It’s as simple as that."

It has been noted that Mantel herself, who died in 2022, argued in favour of diverse casting in a 2021 interview, saying: "It’s difficult for me, because to me they’re not characters, they’re people, and I have a very strong sense of them physically.

"But as soon as you move to stage or the screen, that must yield because you’re in the realm of representation. I think we have to take on board the new thinking."

The new season of Wolf Hall starts on Sunday 10th November, with new actors joining the show for this season including Timothy Spall, Harriet Walter, Alex Jennings, Tom Mothersdale, Karim Kadjar, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Ellie de Lange and Lydia Leonard.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light comes to BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 10th November.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.