Directed by Anthony Maras (Hotel Mumbai), Pressure is based on the extraordinary true story of the three day run up to D-Day.

Adapted for screen by David Haig and Anthony Maras, Andrew Scott stars in the role of Britain's chief meteorological officer James Stagg, with Fraser starring as Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D Eisenhower and Condon starring in the role of Eisenhower's trusted aide Captain Kay Summersby.

Messina joins the cast as Irving P Krick, along with Lewis in the role of Field Marshall Bernard Montgomery.

Studio Canal's CEO Anna Marsh, EVP Production Ron Halpern and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin said: "We are thrilled to have reunited with our long term partners at Working Title, and to be working with our brilliant filmmaker Anthony Maras on this special production.

"Anthony has assembled a world class array of talent, and the nail-biting true story of the last minute decision-making involved in D-Day is urgent and extraordinary. We can't wait to share Anthony's bold and exciting cinematic vision with audiences around the world next year."

Based on Haig's successful play that was highly acclaimed during its West End run, the synopsis reads: "In the seventy-two hours leading up to D-Day, all the pieces are in place except for one key element - the British weather.

"Britain's chief meteorological officer James Stagg is called upon to deliver the most consequential forecast in history, locking him into a tense stand-off with the entire Allied leadership. The wrong conditions could devastate the largest ever seaborne invasion, while any delay risks German intelligence catching on.

"With only his trusted aide Captain Kay Summersby to confide in, and haunted by a catastrophic D-Day rehearsal, the final decision rests with Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D Eisenhower.

"With only hours to go, the fate of the war and the lives of millions hang in the balance."

