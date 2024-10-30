The trailer also features glimpses of Henry’s new wife Jane Seymour, played by Kate Phillips, as well as Lilit Lesser's Lady Mary, Thomas Brodie-Sangster's Rafe Sadler, Charlie Rowe's Gregory Cromwell, Harry Melling's Thomas Wriothesley, Hannah Khalique-Brown's Dorothea and Pip Carter's Sir Geoffrey Pole.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Pryce's Cardinal Wolsey, who will feature in flashbacks, is also seen.

You can watch the trailer right here now:

Other cast members set to feature in the series include Timothy Spall as the Duke of Norfolk, Harriet Walter as Lady Margaret Pole, Alex Jennings as Stephen Gardiner, Tom Mothersdale as Richard Riche, Karim Kadjar as Eustache Chapuys, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Bess Oughtred, Ellie de Lange as Jenneke and Lydia Leonard as Jane Rochford.

Wolf Hall's first season, which adapted the first two novels in Hilary Mantel's Cromwell trilogy, was released in 2015, with this run arriving almost a decade later.

The synopsis for The Mirror and the Light says: "May, 1536. Anne Boleyn, Henry’s second wife, and five of her coterie are dead.

"As the axe drops, Thomas Cromwell emerges from the bloodbath to continue his climb to power and wealth, while his formidable master, Henry, settles to short-lived happiness with his third queen, Jane Seymour.

"Cromwell, a man with only his wits to rely on, has no great family to back him, and no private army. Navigating the moral complexities that accompany the exercise of power in this brutal and bloody time, Cromwell is caught between his desire to do what is right and his instinct to survive. But in the wake of Henry VIII having executed his queen, no one is safe.

"Despite rebellion at home, traitors plotting abroad and the threat of invasion testing Henry’s regime to breaking point, Cromwell’s robust imagination sees a new country in the mirror of the future. All of England lies at his feet, ripe for innovation and religious reform. But as fortune’s wheel turns, Cromwell’s enemies are gathering in the shadows.

"The inevitable question remains: how long can anyone survive under Henry’s cruel and capricious gaze?"

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light comes to BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 10th November.

