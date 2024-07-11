Sky has released a first look at the exciting vampire thriller, which fans can certainly sink their teeth into as they put faces to the characters they know from the critically-acclaimed novel.

As Helen and Peter abstain from drinking blood, despite their cravings, they become "more and more bloodthirsty by the day", as per Sky's official synopsis.

Damian Lewis in The Radleys. Sky UK/ NIck Wall

But things take a turn when their teenage daughter Clara is attacked by a boy in her class and "her natural instincts take over", forcing Helen and Peter to reveal the truth.

Bo Bragason in The Radleys. Sky UK/ Kevin Baker

The synopsis continues: "The shocking revelation encourages lovesick son Rowan and previously vegan Clara to question their own identity and suppressed desires.

"It’s at this pivotal juncture that Peter's twin brother Will arrives on the scene.

"A proud, practicing vampire who openly embraces his hedonistic, bloodthirsty lifestyle, Will forces the family to face their repressed urges even further. Can the family continue to hold back their hidden bloodlust, or will they give in to their true nature?"

Kelly Macdonald in The Radleys. Sky UK/ NIck Wall

Starring alongside Lewis and Macdonald are Shaun Parkes (The Suspect), Harry Baxendale (Shadow and Bones), Bo Bragason (Renegade Nell) and Sophia Di Martino (Loki).

The Radleys will be available to watch on Sky Cinema and NOW later this year – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

