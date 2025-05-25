They form an unconventional friendship and professional relationship, with John Chapel (Spall) helping the ambitious DS Mallowan (Keyworth) to get inside the minds of her suspects on each case.

For Doolan, Death Valley represented a chance to write what he wanted to see on TV himself, telling press that crime dramas with comedic elements are rarely "satisfying".

He explained: "I'm a huge murder mystery fan and a massive comedy fan but felt that you hardly see them combined in a satisfying way. So many crime shows are relentlessly grim with these joyless, troubled detectives.

"When murder mysteries try to do comedy, it often falls flat. You get this kind of overly cosy, twee sensibility. Or a spoof which is crammed full of jokes but doesn't have a satisfying mystery."

Doolan continued: "I wanted to see a comedy, crime drama that was funny but would still satisfy the people that love a proper mystery."

Timothy Spall as John Chapel and Gwyneth Keyworth as Janie Mallowan in Death Valley. BBC

The screenwriter is best known for his work on sitcoms Trollied and Bloods, admitting it was "terrifying" at first to move into a different kind of show, but later saw a strong parallel between devising gags and the clues of a mystery.

"You need to set things up to call back later, try to surprise the audience and send them in the wrong direction," he added.

"I think comedy gets looked down on sometimes, but people forget with comedy it still has to have all the structure of a drama and be funny. Comedy is hard."

Death Valley premieres on BBC One and iPlayer at 8:15pm on Sunday 25th May 2025.

