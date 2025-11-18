If you've raced through the Radio Times Book Club sponsored by Dr. Oetker Ristorante pick for November already, you'll be on the look-out for some more books like it.

When Gavin Met Stacey: And Everything In Between tells the story of the inception and subsequent creation of the iconic TV sitcom from the two people who made it, Ruth Jones and James Corden.

From humble beginnings when Corden went to a wedding with a bunch of unique people to the very final episode which would be watched by over 19 million people, this is the definitive story of the sitcom that would capture hearts across the nation.

You don't just have to be a fan of the show to love this one, though, if you're interested in TV production, that one would've no doubt been a fun read for you.

So, if you're looking for your next TV-based read, whether fiction or non-fiction, read on to find out more.

17 books to read after When Gavin Met Stacey

Parky: My Autobiography by Michael Parkinson

Michael Parkinson enjoyed one of the most successful careers as an interviewer to date. Parky will recount his outstanding career and where it all started in this tell-all autobiography, packed with the humour he was so known for.

The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff

Radloff tells the story from day one about The Big Bang Theory and speaks with the cast and crew who brought the globally-popular sitcom to life. Expect powerful and emotional stories in what is the ultimate celebration of Big Bang.

Normal People: The Scripts by Sally Rooney, Alice Birch and Mark O'Rowe

Sally Rooney's Normal People became an enormous hit when the BBC's adaptation of it took the world by storm. This version has the complete screenplays of the Emmy-nominated series along with iconic images from the show and an introduction by director Lenny Abrahamson.

We're Falling Through Space: Doctor Who and Celebrating the Mundane by J David Reed

In this essay, Reed explores what is really fantastical in the world of Doctor Who: is it the alien worlds or is it actually the mundanity of life? This is a must for academic fans of the popular BBC series who want to dive beyond usual coverage.

Succession season 1: The Complete Scripts by Jesse Armstrong

This collection of scripts gives a record of the first season of Succession, documenting, like never before, Logan Roy's need for a successor to his company. The book also features unseen material, like deleted scenes, alternative dialogue and character directions, offering a unique insight into the developmental process behind a masterpiece.

Inside No. 9: The Scripts series 1-3 by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith

Step inside Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith's iconic and off-beat comedy series in this amazing collection. Here, you can read how the stories came to life with the funny and witty scripts.

Love That Journey For Me: The Queer Revolution of Schitt's Creek by Emily Garside

This unofficial book about Schitt's Creek discusses how the show reshapes LGBTQ+ narratives from the creation of the town itself, to how creator Dan Levy subverts expectations throughout his work, concluding on how the Netflix comedy is a cultural landmark.

Lush! by Joanna Page

The Radio Times Book Club sponsored by Dr. Oetker Ristorante host, Joanna Page, launched her own autobiography in 2025 – and it was a cracker. In this honest and at times hilarious book, Page recounts her story from early life growing up, moving to London and of course, starring as Stacey in Gavin & Stacey.

Peaky Blinders – The Real Gangs and Gangsters by Carl Chinn

Historial Carl Chinn uncovers the real Peaky Blinders behind the iconic TV show. This is a vivid and shocking portrait of Birmingham through the Victorian and Edwardian eras to unpick the storied histories of some vicious gangs and how they gained notoriety.

Out of Character by Alison Steadman

Alison Steadman has been a staple of the small screen in the UK for decades – and finally, the Pamela Shipman star is telling her story from growing up in post-war, working class Liverpool, to getting her big break and beyond – all while demonstrating her lovable personality. Expect giggles and honesty in this fantastic memoir.

This Time Next Year by David Jason

David Jason is of course known as the iconic Derek Trotter, and in this tell-all memoir, he recounts growing up in North Finchley in the rubble of the Blitz before finally catching a break and taking to the stage – it wasn't without its bumps along the way. Expect Jason's known warmth and humour to shine throughout this essential for fans of UK comedy.

Jim Henson: The Biography by Brian Jay Jones

This comprehensive biography tells the complete story of one of the most innovative and creative artists to have ever graced screens: Jim Henson. While he is known to many for his iconic characters (Kermit the Frog, Bert and Ernie, and of course, Miss Piggy, to name but a few), there's a remarkable life behind The Muppets not known to many, but told in his extensive book.

No Lessons Learned: The Making of Curb Your Enthusiasm by Larry David

This companion book for Curb Your Enthusiasm dives into one of the most successful US comedies of all time. Larry David is joined by the show's creators, cast and celebrity guests to uncover the making of the show and all its iconic moments. Plus, there's a helpful glossary to help untangle some of David's quirky terminology, like the stop-and-chat, chat-and-cut, pig parker and much more.

Fleabag: The Scriptures by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

This gorgeous book contains the filming scripts and never-before-seen stage directions from Phoebe Waller-Bridge's iconic (and award-winning) comedy series. Expect some surprising moments and plenty of laughs as you dive deeper into the glorious world she created for the BBC.

TV: Big Adventures on the Small Screen by Peter Kay

Peter Kay has always been a big lover of the small screen, that's no secret, and in this fun autobiography, the beloved comedian looks back at his life growing up in Bolton where the telly was a staple every evening. Expect his usual humour as he recalls his favourite TV moments before he eventually took the box by storm himself with Phoenix Nights and Max & Paddy – and even a little bit on his starring role in a much-talked-about episode of Doctor Who...

Life on Air by Sir David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough has enjoyed one of the most successful careers of any television personality and is of course best-known for his extraordinary work as a natural history film-maker in a career that's spanned nearly six decades. In this volume of stories, Attenborough tells us about the people and animals he's met along the way making shows for TV.

Poirot and Me by David Suchet

The remarkable David Suchet recounts his experience playing Agatha Christie's iconic Hercule Poirot for almost a quarter of a century. The story is told as Suchet is filming his final ever episode where he starred as the Belgian detective for the last time.

