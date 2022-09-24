Bridgerton season 3 sneak peek as Nicola Coughlan teases new episodes

The new video features Luke Newton and Claudia Jesse, who play Bridgerton siblings Colin and Eloise, and tasks them with answering questions about each other's characters – as well as putting brush to canvas and painting their portraits.

“Why can’t Colin see that Penelope is his true love?" Jesse asks Newton, to which he responds: "Because they met when they were so young. I think there’s just such a lot going on that they can’t really see what’s right in front of them."

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the show, then appears from a hiding spot to tease some plot details.

Picking up the season 3 script and stepping into character, the actress begins: "Dearest gentle reader, we have been apart for far too long. At last, London’s smart set has made its return, and so too has this author."

She continues: "As the season begins, the question on everyone’s minds is, of course, which newly-minted debutante will shine the brightest? The crop this year appears to be rather dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light."

Stepping out of character, she adds: "And that's all you're getting!"

It was announced back in May that Nicola Coughlan's Penelope and Luke Newton's Colin would be taking the lead in season 3, in a major deviation from the books, the third of which focused predominantly on Luke Thompson's Benedict.

At the time, Coughlan said that this decision was made because "I feel like if you see Penelope fawning over this boy for another season, you’ll be like, 'Get it together! Come on, move on and get over it'".

She also confirmed that incoming showrunner Jess Brownell had gone through the upcoming storyline with herself and Newton, saying that "people are going to be really obsessed" and that "book fans are going to be happy".

Filming on the third season started in July, with three new cast members announced alongside the returning stars and the already announced Hannah Dodd, who is set to play Francesca Bridgerton following a recast.

When filming was announced, Netflix released an official synopsis for season 3, which said that the new season "finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season".

It adds: "She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix.

