The show also introduced four new intruder couples throughout the season. One of those is JJ and Bianca.

From their wedding day it was clear that it wasn't love at first sight for the pair, as JJ told his friends that Bianca wasn't his "usual type", and spoke frequently about his Victoria's Secret model ex.

Nevertheless, the pair decided to continue in the experiment, with Bianca revealing that she and JJ got over the hurdle of her not being his physical type.

However, in a recent episode, JJ flirted with Ella and admitted that he'd most like to kiss her out of all the other brides in the Married at First Sight 2023 cast.

Ella also confessed to Peggy that she could fancy JJ.

So, are JJ and Bianca still together?

Read on for everything you need to know about the couple.

Who is JJ?

JJ from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4.

Age: 30

Job: Fashion brand owner

Location: Essex

JJ is eager to the ditch the 'Essex boy' stereotype, as he prides himself on being down to earth and a massive softie. The 30-year-old is keen to find love closer to home, and deep down he is a hopeless romantic who is sick of being the only single one in his group of friends.

Who is Bianca?

Bianca in MAFS UK. Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Hair extension specialist

Location: Buxton

Bianca wants to marry a stranger, because she has prioritised her career for most of her adult life and it's time to put her love life first for once!

Are Married at First Sight's JJ and Bianca still together?

Channel 4 are yet to confirm whether JJ and Bianca are still together, but based on recent reports and their on screen behaviour it's probably safe to say that these two didn't make it to the end of the experiment together.

It's been reported that JJ kissed Ella, who is another bride in the experiment, and the pair later reentered the experiment as a new couple.

According to a show insider: "Ella loved the attention she received from JJ because it's what she missed in her marriage to Nathanial.

"After initially leaving the show when their marriages failed, Ella and JJ were given permission by the relationship experts to come back, which certainly ruffled feathers among the cast who have taken the process seriously from the beginning."

Channel 4 declined to comment, but the scenes are expected to play out on screen soon, so it probably won't be long before viewers find out how JJ and Bianca's relationship came to an end.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

