Erica gushed about this strong connection to the other brides, but it didn't go down too well with Ella and Tasha, who accused her of having a "bad vibe" and trying to control things even though she'd only just arrived.

So did Erica and Jordan manage to put the opinions of the others aside and let their love grow? Or did the drama put a spanner in the works?

Here's everything you need to know about Married at First Sight's Erica and Jordan, including whether they're still together today.

Who is Erica?

Erica from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 25

Job: Dance teacher/ Social media manager

Location: Edinburgh

Erica has been heartbroken one too many times and is looking for the one. She has been single for over a year and is adamant her soulmate isn't from Edinburgh - so is handing over control to the experts.

Who is Jordan?

Jordan from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 26

Job: Personal trainer

Location: Sheffield

Jordan is a complete socialite, with unrivalled energy and enthusiasm for life and adventure. Having gone through tough times, Jordan is more confident than ever - and the only thing missing in his life is a life partner.

Are Married at First Sight UK's Erica and Jordan still together?

Season 8 was filmed months ago, meaning the couples have already made their final decision. However, all episodes have yet to air on E4. We'll have to wait to the end of the experiment to find out for sure whether or not they decided to stay together, but judging by the recent episodes it's looking promising for Jordan and Erica.

Jordan was instantly attracted to Erica when they met on their wedding day and Erica really warmed to him on their honeymoon, as he made her birthday special. They decided to take their relationship to the next level and have been open about being intimate.

During a spa day, Erica admitted to some of the other girls that she thought the other couples would be way ahead of her and Jordan as they were newer to the experiment. This appeared to get Tasha's back up, as she accused Erica of being "bad vibes".

Erica also revealed to Bianca that JJ and Ella both said they'd kiss one another, and in a preview for upcoming episodes it looks like things are about to get heated with Bianca angry and Ella's husband Nathanial calling someone, presumed to be Ella, a "liar".

As well as this, Luke has been removed from the experiment for "coming to blows" with Jordan.

It's not known if any of this drama had an affect on Erica and Jordan's relationship, but we'll update you right here as soon as we know more.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

