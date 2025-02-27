"He's just lost his wife to a devastatingly brief illness, he's drinking heavily and his relationship with his teenage daughter, Kim, has fallen apart.

"It’s really not looking great for him."

But when a member of one of Jersey's wealthiest families is killed, Bergerac returns to work to help solve the case – and prove to his daughter and mother-in-law that he's committed to getting back on track.

A number of familiar faces appear alongside Malony, plus some you might not recognise.

Read on for a full rundown of the Bergerac cast and characters.

Bergerac cast

Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac

Zoë Wanamaker as Charlie Hungerford

Chloé Sweetlove as Kim Bergerac

Philip Glenister as Arthur Wakefield

Sasha Behar as Uma Dalal

Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier

Pippa Haywood as Margaret Heaton

Stephen Wight as John Blakely

Ayesha Antoine as Chloe Havron

Timothy Renouf as Julien Wakefield

Celine Arden as Kara Malloy

Luke Nunn as Simon Calvert

Aidan McArdle as Pete Benedict

Mark Cameron as Tim Bruce

Diana Vassalo as Mia Alves

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the cast who play them before, read on.

Damien Molony plays Jim Bergerac

Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac. U

Who is Jim Bergerac? A detective who's been on compassionate leave after his wife died six months ago. Bergerac has turned to drink to cope with his grief, which has impacted his relationship with his daughter.

What else has Damien Molony been in? He's known for Brassic, The Split, Suspects and Being Human.

Zoë Wanamaker plays Charlie Hungerford

Zoë Wanamaker as Charlie Hungerford. U

Who is Charlie Hungerford? Bergerac's mother-in-law. Their relationship is extremely strained. The original Charlie Hungerford was a man.

What else has Zoë Wanamaker been in? She's best known for My Family, Love Hurts and Harry Potter. Wanamaker has also appeared in Shadow and Bone, Brittania, Mr Selfridge and Criminal Record, to name just a few.

Chloé Sweetlove plays Kim Bergerac

Chloé Sweetlove as Kim Bergerac. U

Who is Kim? Bergerac's daughter. She's arrested in the first episode.

What else has Chloé Sweetlove been in? You might recognise her from The Crow Girl.

Philip Glenister as Arthur Wakefield

Philip Glenister as Arthur Wakefield. U

Who is Arthur Wakefield? A successful businessman whose daughter-in-law is murdered.

What else has Philip Glenister been in? His extensive CV includes life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes. You might also know him from Clocking Off, Mad Dogs, Belgravia, Steeltown Murders and After the Flood.

Sasha Behar plays Uma Dalal

Sasha Behar as Uma Dalal. U

Who is Uma Dalal? Bergerac's boss. While she's pleased to have him back on the force, she's concerned about his mental state.

What else has Sasha Behar been in? She's best known for Coronation Street. Behar has also appeared in Foundation and Unforgotten.

Robert Gilbert plays Barney Crozier

Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier and Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac. U

Who is Barney Crozier? A detective who's been standing in for Bergerac. They don't like one another.

What else has Robert Gilbert been in? You might know him from Big Boys, Red Eye, Big Mood and Killing Eve.

Pippa Haywood plays Margaret Heaton

Pippa Haywood as Margaret Heaton. U

Who is Margaret Heaton? Arthur's private secretary. She knows all of the family secrets.

What else has Pippa Haywood been in? You might recognise her from Green Wing. Her credits also include The Brittas Empire, Prisoners Wives and Scott & Bailey.

Stephen Wight plays John Blakely

Stephen Wight as John Blakely. U

Who is John Blakely? A local convict who has history with Bergerac.

What else has Stephen Wight been in? You might know him from Screw, The Bay, Manhunt, I May Destroy You, The Paradise and Bluestone 42

Ayesha Antoine plays Chloe Havron

Ayesha Antoine as Chloe Havron. U

Who is Chloe Havron? A whip-smart journalist. She's new to the area.

What else has Ayesha Antoine been in? Her credits include Queenie, Holby City and Grange Hill.

Timothy Renouf plays Julien Wakefield

Timothy Renouf as Julien Wakefield. U

Who is Julien Wakefield? Arthur's son. He has a baby daughter with his now deceased wife.

What else has Timothy Renouf been in? He's appeared in episodes of A very British Scandal and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.

Celine Arden plays Kara Molloy

Celine Arden as Kara Molloy. U

Who is Kara? One of the detectives on Jim's team. She's happy to have him back.

What else has Celine Arden been in? She's appeared in episodes of Bridgerton, Father Brown and Bloods.

Luke Nunn plays Simon Calvert

Luke Nunn as Simon Calvert. U

Who is Simon Calvert? A younger member of Bergerac's team. He can be very naive.

What else has Luke Nunn been in? He's appeared in episodes of Grantchester, The Last Kingdom and Father Brown.

Aidan McArdle plays Pete Benedict

Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac and Aidan McArdle as Pete Benedict. U

Who is Pete Benedict? Bergerac's new counsellor. The detective's therapy sessions are mandatory if he wants to get back to work.

What else has Aidan McArdle been in? His CV includes Showtrial, Ridley, The Holiday, Blackshore, Beautiful People, Garrow's Law and Mr Selfridge.

Additional cast includes:

Mark Cameron (Emmerdale, Coronation Street) as Tim Bruce – a journalist.

Diana Vassalo (Golpe de Sorte) as Mia Alves – the Wakefield's nanny.

Bergerac premiers on free to air channel U&DRAMA and free streaming service U on Thursday 27th February.

