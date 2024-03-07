The seven-parter sees Levy travel across Europe, from visiting Sweden during Midsummer to having a fancy lunch with Dame Joan Collins in Saint Tropez and for Levy, he believes he has come out as a "better person".

"I think it has been good for me," he explained. "Before the show I just didn't really care to get up off the couch and get on a plane and travel. I didn't enjoy travelling, I didn't enjoy sightseeing. I think it's kind of taught me more, it's better to go for the experience and then decide whether you like it or whether you don't instead of just saying you don't care for it."

Viewers will see in the episodes that Levy discovers more about his family tree and meets people along the way who teach him about historical facts and hidden gems their country has to offer.

More like this

Eugene Levy. Apple TV+

He continued: "I think that's been good for me and I think just getting out there and meeting people. The show has been good because I really love the people I'm encountering on the show. I'm getting more out of that than just kind of looking around and seeing the country.

"I'm coming out of this a better person than I think I was before the show and feeling kind of good about it."

Read more:

In the first episode of season 2, Levy visits Sweden and watches on as a local community takes part in their Midsummer celebrations. Soon, rain comes pouring down, but that doesn't put a dampener on the mood, something Levy admits he felt connected to.

"I felt connected to these people in a major way," he told RadioTimes.com. "I knew the Midsummer festival would be kind of an exciting thing to cover but this add[ed] many more layers to it because of how the day turned out.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Reluctant Traveller premieres globally on Apple TV+ on March 8th 2024 and will air new episodes weekly every Friday through April 12th 2024.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.