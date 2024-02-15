Bardsey Island, which is just off the western tip of the Llŷn Peninsula, will be their final destination.

The celebrities taking part in season 6 are as follows: Michaela Strachan, Spencer Matthews, Sonali Shah, Eshaan Akbar, Amanda Lovett, Tom Rosenthal and Christine McGuinness.

The series will see the celebrities travel for two weeks on foot and by bus, starting at Flint Castle on the bank of the Dee Estuary.

Along their 220km adventure, the pilgrims will face a number of challenging paths as they tackle the foothills of mountain ranges including Mount Snowdon.

Things won't be easy, as they must carry their own backpacks and sleep in basic accommodation.

Amanda Lovett, who rose to fame on BBC One's The Traitors, said: "They say that if you go on a pilgrimage, there's a hope that by the end of it there will have been some sort of realisation, so I'm looking forward to finding mine!

"I do have a strong Catholic faith. I still pray, and I believe there's an afterlife, but I'm excited to explore other people's faiths and religions and how they view life.

"I’ve always been the mum, the gran, the worker, and I sort of forgot about me.

"I've done school runs for 32 years, and I’ve found my time now. I'm looking forward to learning about myself, digging deep and processing and seeing how I'll evolve in the future."

As for why he chose to join the pilgrimage, Spencer Matthews said: "A pilgrimage is when you walk and sleep on church floors and eat dead rats and stuff, which I’m looking forward to.

"I'd be pretty low in the faith knowledge bracket, but I'm on a quest to broaden my knowledge and religious horizons.

"I'm an open mind, an open book. I want to learn about different faiths, cultures and religions, and develop a firm understanding of my faith and how it can potentially play a larger role in my life."

Pilgrimage: The Road to Wild Wales will air next month on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

