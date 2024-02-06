Known for his signature narration style and breathtaking documentaries over the years, Attenborough's new three-part series will explore how animals use sound to communicate, thrive and survive in the natural world.

According to the synopsis: "Filmed in 4K ultra-high definition, each episode of the series will feature in-depth stories of eight animals, followed by five minutes of behind-the-scenes footage.

"Unveiling the very latest in audio technology, the series uses specially adapted cameras and laser vibrometers, which allows humans to truly eavesdrop on the animal world for the first time and discover new stories and information that have been hidden until now.

"The series incorporates microphones so tiny, they fit on your fingertip, and so precise they can detect the noise of a baby caiman calling from inside the egg.

"With 360 Dolby Atmos Sound, viewers will experience the breathtaking sounds of the natural world as never heard before."

You can get your first look at the show in the brand new trailer here:

Aside from the cinematic value, the new series will also be jam-packed full of insight and fresh scientific discoveries.

On the announcement of the show, series producer Sharmila Choudhury said: "We are delighted to be able to reveal a fascinating side to the natural world that is often overlooked, showing the many astonishing ways that animals use sound to survive and thrive."

Similarly, Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual at Sky UK, said: "We’re incredibly excited to bring this groundbreaking natural history series to the Sky audience.

"Offering a surprising and intimate view of the natural world, through the medium of sound, we’re thrilled to have worked with the incomparable Sir David Attenborough and the Humble Bee team on this innovative project."

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough will launch on Sunday 25th February on Sky Nature and NOW.

