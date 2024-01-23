Directed and executive produced by Gotham Chopra (Kobe Bryant's Muse), the docuseries will cover the highs and lows and "public moments of friction" in the band, told through interviews with former band members and Jon Bon Jovi himself.

It will also be told through personal videos, unreleased demos, lyrics and never-before-seen photos.

The news of the documentary falls on the 40th anniversary of Bon Jovi's first self-titled studio album.

Promising to give viewers a glimpse at the frontman of the band like never before, the official synopsis reads: "As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he's still living them.

"Forty years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction."

The documentary series will premiere on Hulu in the US on Friday 26th April and will be available to stream on Disney Plus throughout the rest of the world, and on Star Plus in Latin America later this year.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will premiere on Disney Plus in 2024.

