The series "tracks the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner through his five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win, in one of the most exciting finals in history", according to a synopsis.

Told through interviews with the main man himself and other footballers, "Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory".

So, when can you expect to watch this epic documentary chronicling the inspiring career of the footballer? Read on for everything you need to know about Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend.

Lionel Messi's new documentary will become available to stream on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 21st February.

Who features in Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend?

Enzo Fernandez. Apple TV+

As per the trailer for the documentary, Lionel Messi himself will feature in the documentary.

Other interviewees include Gary Lineker, Enzo Fernandez, Emiliano Martinez and Rodrigo De Paul.

How many episode are there in Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend?

There are four episodes in Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend.

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend trailer

The full trailer for Messi's new documentary was released on Thursday 18th January.

It gives a sneak peek into what viewers can expect from the four-part series as it follows the football star across various competitions in Paris, Qatar and Argentina.

In the trailer, Messi says: "My journey wasn't easy. This is my last shot."

