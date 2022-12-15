While questions must continue to be asked about whether Qatar should ever have been able to host it, from a purely footballing standpoint the 2022 World Cup has certainly delivered.

We've reached the business end of the 2022 World Cup – with Argentina, Croatia, France, and Morocco the final four teams remaining in the tournament.

Indeed, if what we've seen so far is anything to go by then the semi-finals and final could be as dramatic as any we've seen.

Despite the heartbreak of that France defeat, England fans may already be looking ahead and dreaming of what their young squad can accomplish in 2026.

Canada, Mexico, and United States will be the hosts of the next World Cup, but when exactly is it?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the dates of the 2026 World Cup.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is the next World Cup?

The next World Cup will take place in June and July 2026.

The decision to hold Qatar 2022 during the winter months was necessary to avoid soaring summer temperatures but the majority of fans will be relieved that normal service will resume for the next tournament, which will be held in Canada, Mexico, and the US in the summer of 2026.

That means though the tournament will take place four calendar years after Qatar 2022, supporters only actually face a three-and-a-half-year wait.

The full schedule of the 2026 World Cup has not yet been announced, but given it will be a 48-team tournament played in the summer and not in the middle of the domestic season, it seems likely to be longer than Qatar 2022.

Based upon what we know at the moment and on the schedule of previous tournaments, it is expected to start on Friday 5th of June.

The final of the 2026 World Cup will likely take place 31 days later on Sunday 5th July. Here's hoping that can become a historic date for English football.

Stay on the ball. Get all the sporting action direct to your inbox. Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.